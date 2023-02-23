Sam Houston St. 56, Cal Baptist 45

Goodrick 3-6 0-0 7, Ta.Armstrong 1-6 1-2 3, Nottage 2-5 1-2 7, Tchoukuiengo 1-8 2-2 5, Battin 2-5 0-0 5, Quintana 1-6 0-0 3, Tr.Armstrong 3-8 1-2 10, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 15-49 5-8 45.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling