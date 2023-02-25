Sam Houston St. 64, S. Utah 57

Fausett 1-8 1-4 3, Spurgin 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-11 4-5 14, Butler 4-10 1-2 10, Jones 3-13 6-6 15, Barnes 3-8 1-1 8, Healy 2-5 2-3 7, Fallah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 15-21 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling