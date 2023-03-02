Sam Houston St. 64, Stephen F. Austin 59, OT

Ezeagu 6-6 0-0 12, Huefner 1-8 0-0 2, Grant 4-15 0-0 9, May 3-6 0-0 7, Powers 2-10 9-9 14, Nicholas 4-8 4-8 15, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 0-4 0-0 0, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 13-17 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling