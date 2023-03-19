San Antonio 126, Atlanta 118

Hunter 5-12 2-2 12, J.Collins 6-12 1-1 14, Capela 7-9 1-1 15, Murray 10-25 2-2 22, Young 4-15 0-2 9, Bey 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 6-10 2-2 15, Okongwu 6-8 5-5 17, Bogdanovic 4-8 3-3 13. Totals 48-101 17-20 118.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling