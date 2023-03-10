San Antonio 128, Denver 120

Gordon 5-8 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Jokic 14-24 5-6 37, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 2-2 13, Murray 9-21 4-4 24, Green 2-4 2-2 6, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-8 2-2 8, Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 44-90 19-20 120.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling