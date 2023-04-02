San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134

Bates-Diop 4-5 4-4 13, Branham 7-12 0-0 15, Collins 6-13 2-2 16, Graham 1-6 0-2 3, Jones 7-11 3-3 17, Barlow 5-8 2-2 12, Champagnie 9-14 4-5 26, McDermott 9-15 8-9 30, Mamukelashvili 2-5 2-2 6, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 52-98 25-29 142.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling