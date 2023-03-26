San Diego St. 57, Creighton 56

Kaluma 4-8 3-4 12, Kalkbrenner 8-17 1-1 17, Alexander 4-11 0-0 8, Nembhard 3-8 1-1 7, Scheierman 3-10 5-5 12, Farabello 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-11 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling