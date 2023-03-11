San Diego St. 62, Utah St. 57

Funk 2-9 0-0 5, Dorius 6-11 0-0 12, Ashworth 5-13 1-1 13, Bairstow 2-7 3-6 7, Shulga 2-12 0-0 4, Akin 3-4 1-4 7, Eytle-Rock 2-4 2-3 6, Hamoda 1-2 0-0 3, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 7-14 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling