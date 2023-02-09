San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61

K.Johnson 2-6 2-4 6, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 7-10 2-4 18, Butler 2-12 0-0 4, Trammell 2-5 0-1 5, Arop 2-7 0-0 4, LeDee 5-9 4-4 14, Parrish 5-10 0-0 12, Seiko 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 8-13 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling