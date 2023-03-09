Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61

Cartier 5-8 2-2 12, Lake 4-9 0-0 10, Rivera 0-3 1-2 1, Stevens 5-20 4-4 16, Tonje 6-10 4-4 17, Moors 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Palmer 0-2 1-2 1, Hebb 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 12-14 61.

SAN DIEGO ST. (25-6)

K.Johnson 4-8 0-0 8, Mensah 1-2 2-4 4, Bradley 4-8 4-4 13, Butler 5-14 4-5 16, Trammell 0-5 0-1 0, Seiko 3-6 0-0 7, Parrish 1-5 3-4 6, LeDee 3-5 4-6 10, Arop 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-24 64.

Halftime_San Diego St. 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 5-17 (Lake 2-4, Stevens 2-7, Tonje 1-3, Rivera 0-1, Palmer 0-2), San Diego St. 5-19 (Butler 2-6, Bradley 1-1, Parrish 1-4, Seiko 1-4, K.Johnson 0-1, Trammell 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado St. 28 (Rivera 8), San Diego St. 39 (K.Johnson, LeDee 8). Assists_Colorado St. 11 (Stevens 8), San Diego St. 12 (LeDee 3). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 18, San Diego St. 13.

More for you
Written By