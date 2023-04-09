Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Kansas City San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 29 3 5 3
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b-3b 4 1 1 1
Pasquantino 1b 3 1 2 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2
Perez dh 4 0 1 1 Davis dh 2 0 0 0
Massey 2b 2 0 0 0 Pederson ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Duffy ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Villar 3b 2 0 1 0
Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Reyes lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Eaton lf 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 2 0 0 0
Lopez 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 Sabol ph-c 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Ramos lf 3 0 1 0
Yastrzemski lf 0 0 0 0
Johnson cf 3 1 1 0
Kansas City 000 100 000 1
San Francisco 000 000 03x 3

E_Sabol (2). DP_Kansas City 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Lopez (1), Flores (2). HR_Conforto (3). SB_Conforto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic 6 2 0 0 0 9
Hernández H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
San Francisco
DeSclafani 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7
Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ta.Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brebbia W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ty.Rogers S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Bubic (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:15. A_30,207 (41,915).

