San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87, 2OT

Hawthorne 0-3 2-2 2, Kunen 4-7 0-0 11, Newbury 3-4 2-2 8, Roberts 4-12 6-6 16, Shabazz 10-19 11-13 38, M.Williams 4-11 3-4 13, Gigiberia 1-6 3-8 5, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 27-35 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling