San Francisco 94, San Diego 81

Hawthorne 3-5 0-2 6, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 7-10 1-3 15, Roberts 5-13 2-2 15, Shabazz 8-13 6-6 26, Newbury 4-4 4-4 13, M.Williams 5-7 1-1 13, Gigiberia 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 34-55 16-21 94.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling