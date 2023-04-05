San Francisco-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Webb to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Luis Robert Jr. singles to shallow center field. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert Jr. to third. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep right center field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Andrew Vaughn out at home. Andrew Benintendi scores.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Giants 0.