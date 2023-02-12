San Jose St. 69, Utah St. 64

Funk 2-8 0-0 4, Dorius 5-8 1-1 11, Ashworth 2-6 9-9 14, Bairstow 4-12 0-0 10, Shulga 4-8 2-3 13, Akin 5-8 2-2 12, Eytle-Rock 0-1 0-0 0, Hamoda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-15 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling