Santa Clara 77, No. 17 Gonzaga 72

Ejim 9-20 8-9 26, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 4-8 0-0 12, Truong 6-10 0-0 16, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Burton 2-4 0-0 4, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 4-6 1-2 9, Totals 27-57 9-11 72
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling