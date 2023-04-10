Scherzer rebounds, Mets blank Padres 5-0 in playoff rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer shut down the San Diego Padres for five innings, rebounding from his postseason flop last year, and the New York Mets won 5-0 on Monday night in a playoff rematch between National League heavyweights.
Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor each laced a two-run double as the Mets finally beat Yu Darvish for the first time. Eduardo Escobar added a sacrifice fly, and four relievers finished a two-hitter in the opener of a three-game series matching two of baseball's three biggest spenders.