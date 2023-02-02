SE Louisiana 77, Incarnate Word 67

Dennis 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 4-10 1-3 9, Cisse 6-13 5-5 17, Krause 4-5 2-2 11, Morgan 7-13 0-1 18, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Griscti 1-4 1-2 4, Hayman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 10-15 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling