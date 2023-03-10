Seattle Sounders take shutout streak into matchup with Cincinnati

Seattle Sounders FC (2-0-0) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-0-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati +104, Seattle +234, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders come into a matchup against Cincinnati after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Cincinnati was 12-9-13 overall in the 2022 season while going 6-5-6 at home. Cincinnati scored 64 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 56.

The Sounders finished 12-17-5 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2022 season. The Sounders scored 47 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Santiago Arias (injured).

Sounders: Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.