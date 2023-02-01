Seton Hall takes down St. John's (NY) 84-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes had 21 points in Seton Hall's 84-72 victory over St. John's (NY) on Wednesday night.

Dawes was 5 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 15 points while shooting 6 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. KC Ndefo shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points. Jamir Harris also had 10.

AJ Storr finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Red Storm (14-9, 4-8). Posh Alexander added 13 points and four assists for St. John's (NY). David Jones also had 11 points.

Ndefo scored six points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 35-32. Dawes scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Seton Hall to a 12-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.