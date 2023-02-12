Siena 73, Marist 65

Ingo 1-3 1-2 3, Salton 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 10-15 0-0 25, Harris 3-13 1-2 8, Brickner 2-9 3-4 7, Farris 3-12 4-5 11, Saint-Furcy 0-0 1-2 1, Daughtry 3-4 2-4 8, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, McCool 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-19 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling