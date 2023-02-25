Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Southern Cal 68, Washington St. 65, 2OT

Motuga 2-5 0-2 5, Murekatete 6-11 5-7 17, Leger-Walker 7-17 1-2 17, Teder 5-13 0-0 14, Wallack 3-8 0-0 7, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 6-11 65

SOUTHERN CAL (21-8)

Adika 1-7 2-2 5, Marshall 3-8 1-2 7, Sissoko 7-20 4-6 18, Littleton 5-20 2-2 14, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 2-3 7-7 11, Doumbia 3-9 6-6 13, Totals 21-71 22-25 68

Washington St. 12 20 12 9 7 5 65
Southern Cal 11 5 16 21 7 8 68

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-25 (Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 2-6, Teder 4-12, Wallack 1-4, Tuhina 1-1), Southern Cal 4-22 (Adika 1-5, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 2-11, Williams 0-1, Bigby 0-1, Doumbia 1-3). Assists_Washington St. 15 (Leger-Walker 5), Southern Cal 12 (Doumbia 3, Marshall 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 33 (Leger-Walker 10), Southern Cal 45 (Sissoko 13). Total Fouls_Washington St. 19, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,832.

