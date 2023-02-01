St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62

Farell 7-10 0-0 18, Venning 8-11 1-1 17, Banks 1-7 5-6 7, Flowers 3-6 1-2 10, Luc 1-7 6-8 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-3 1-5 6, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 14-22 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling