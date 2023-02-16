St. Francis (Pa.) 72, St. Francis (NY) 64

Cohen 7-14 7-11 21, Giles 3-8 2-2 10, McCabe 0-4 3-4 3, Ruggery 1-3 0-0 3, Land 6-12 4-5 16, Gregory 4-6 1-1 10, Hargis 2-2 0-0 5, Sanon 2-3 0-0 4, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 17-23 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling