St. John's 66, Purdue 64

Archer 3-4 0-0 6, Peeples 1-2 0-1 2, Bailey 1-7 2-2 4, Everett 7-14 3-4 20, Reid 3-7 0-0 7, Cosgrove 2-3 2-2 8, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Drake 6-13 0-0 16, Totals 24-54 7-9 66
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling