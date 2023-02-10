St. Peter's 67, Marist 56

Cooley 3-10 0-0 7, Ingo 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 6-18 4-6 17, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Brickner 2-5 4-4 8, Farris 4-10 2-3 14, Daughtry 2-5 2-3 6, Saint-Furcy 0-3 0-0 0, Belton 1-4 0-0 2, Salton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 12-16 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling