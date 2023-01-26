Stanford 72, Chicago St. 65

Cardet 9-12 10-10 31, Corbett 5-17 2-2 13, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 5-16 0-1 13, Cole 1-1 1-4 3, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-17 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling