Stars beat Vegas 2-1 after shootout between division leaders

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was sprawled out in the crease, his right leg fully extended toward the post. It was just enough to keep the puck out of the net on the game-ending play.
Oettinger stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, popping up and signaling no good after that last one, and Roope Hintz made the only goal in the tiebreaker after being a game-time decision for the Stars in their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a matchup of playoff-bound division leaders Saturday.