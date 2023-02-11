Stephen F. Austin 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

Antwi-Boasiako 3-3 4-4 10, Hall 3-7 2-3 8, Cajuste 0-6 0-0 0, Jossell 4-8 5-5 16, Ware 8-15 0-1 19, Beaubrun 4-5 2-2 10, Hawkins 3-7 3-4 9, Tezeno 1-2 0-0 2, Hayman 2-3 0-0 4, Armbrester 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 30-61 16-19 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling