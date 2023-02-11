Stonehill 62, St. Francis (NY) 51

Grisby 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 5-9 5-6 15, Clarke 2-3 2-2 8, Howell-South 2-6 0-0 5, Wilcox 3-12 1-2 8, Bethea 4-14 1-2 11, Quartlebaum 1-4 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 2-2 2, Myrie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 11-14 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling