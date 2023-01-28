Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81

Galette 6-14 3-4 18, B.Johnson 3-3 3-5 9, Reilly 7-12 0-0 18, Sixsmith 3-9 0-0 7, Solomon 7-16 2-3 18, Espinal-Guzman 3-5 1-2 7, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Womack 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 9-14 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling