Suns top Kings 120-109 with Durant watching from bench

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 120-109 on Tuesday night with superstar acquisition Kevin Durant watching from the bench.
It was the first home game for the Suns since they completed a trade with Brooklyn for Durant, who is recovering from a right knee injury and hasn't played since Jan. 12. He was introduced during a timeout in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. Durant is expected back sometime after this weekend’s All-Star break.