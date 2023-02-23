Syracuse 85, Pittsburgh 55

Lewis 4-11 0-0 8, Strong 4-7 0-0 10, Fair 8-12 0-0 23, Perkins 2-2 0-0 5, Rice 2-7 0-0 5, Saniaa Wilson 4-4 4-4 12, Wood 2-5 0-0 4, Hyman 6-11 0-0 12, McNabb 0-0 0-0 0, Nyah Wilson 2-4 2-2 6, Irvin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 6-6 85
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling