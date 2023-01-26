Syracuse 90, Virginia 72

Brunelle 4-10 1-1 10, Taylor 9-16 2-4 20, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Valladay 1-3 2-2 5, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 6, Clarkson 7-11 2-2 16, Dale 3-5 2-4 11, Pauley 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-59 9-13 72
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling