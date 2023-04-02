Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

DP_Philadelphia 0, Texas 3. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Texas 4. 2B_Turner (1), Sosa (1), Grossman (1). HR_Jung (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Falter L,0-1 5 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2

Texas Pérez W,1-0 5 2-3 8 1 1 3 7 Burke H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hernández H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 W.Smith S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:24. A_25,823 (40,000).