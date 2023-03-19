Texas 79, East Carolina 40

Joyner 4-15 2-2 10, Moseley 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 2-12 5-6 9, Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, McNeal 3-12 7-8 13, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Josephs 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 2-2 2, Rose 1-2 1-4 3, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 10-56 20-26 40
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling