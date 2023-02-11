Texas A&M 74, LSU 62

H.Coleman 3-7 2-2 8, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 4-9 2-2 13, Radford 2-5 8-12 12, Taylor 6-11 6-6 23, Garcia 1-1 4-5 6, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Hefner 1-3 2-3 4, Washington 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 20-42 26-32 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling