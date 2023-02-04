Texas A&M 82, Georgia 57

Moncrieffe 0-0 5-10 5, Bridges 3-4 1-1 7, Hill 5-13 9-11 20, Holt 0-5 0-0 0, Oquendo 1-6 0-0 2, McBride 1-8 0-2 3, Abdur-Rahim 6-11 3-3 18, Ingram 0-7 0-0 0, Anselem 1-2 0-0 2, Etter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 18-27 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling