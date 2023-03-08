Texas A&M-CC 75, Northwestern St. 71

J.Black 4-10 3-3 15, Enmanuel 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 5-7 3-3 13, Haney 3-10 0-0 9, Sharp 15-31 2-4 32, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 0-2 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling