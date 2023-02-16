Texas A&M-CC 78, Nicholls 74

Mushila 2-7 2-3 6, Fryer 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-4 1-2 5, Murdix 8-13 7-7 25, Tennyson 5-13 2-3 17, Dease 4-7 5-6 13, Keys 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 25-55 18-23 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling