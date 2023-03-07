Texas A&M-CC 80, McNeese St. 63

Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Francois 1-8 0-0 3, Massie 5-13 7-9 18, Scott 1-10 0-0 3, Shumate 9-18 12-13 30, Oday 3-8 0-0 7, Berze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 19-24 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling