Texas A&M-CC 91, Houston Christian 68

Maring 2-3 1-2 5, Bazil 1-8 1-4 4, King 4-9 3-5 11, Klanjscek 9-18 7-7 30, Long 1-8 2-2 5, Hofman 0-7 2-2 2, Iyeyemi 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 1-2 1-2 4, Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Proctor 1-3 1-2 3, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-29 68.

TEXAS A&M-CC (16-9)

Mushila 5-7 14-14 24, Fryer 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Murdix 4-8 2-2 10, Tennyson 7-16 2-2 18, Williams 3-5 4-5 13, Dease 2-5 5-6 10, Keys 0-1 1-2 1, Roberts 0-2 1-4 1, Grandberry 2-3 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 28-56 29-36 91.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Houston Christian 8-32 (Klanjscek 5-11, Moore 1-2, Long 1-5, Bazil 1-6, Arnold 0-1, Proctor 0-1, King 0-2, Hofman 0-4), Texas A&M-CC 6-18 (Williams 3-5, Tennyson 2-8, Dease 1-2, Fryer 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Fouled Out_Maring, Iyeyemi, Jackson. Rebounds_Houston Christian 32 (Klanjscek, Hofman 7), Texas A&M-CC 41 (Mushila 12). Assists_Houston Christian 10 (Hofman 5), Texas A&M-CC 15 (Murdix 8). Total Fouls_Houston Christian 23, Texas A&M-CC 24. A_1,350 (10,000).

