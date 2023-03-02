Texas A&M-CC 93, Texas A&M Commerce 88, OT

Keys 2-4 0-0 4, Mushila 8-14 3-4 21, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Murdix 9-15 9-9 27, Tennyson 4-15 4-4 13, Fryer 0-1 4-4 4, R.Williams 5-8 2-2 15, Dease 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 31-67 22-23 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling