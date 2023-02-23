Texas A&M Commerce 84, Texas A&M-CC 80

Brewer 6-9 0-1 13, Romer Rosario 6-9 3-4 16, Dodd 1-2 0-0 2, K.Williams 5-6 1-2 11, Demonia 6-9 0-0 16, C.Roberts 4-7 11-12 19, Abdul-Mateen 2-5 0-0 4, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0, Peavy 1-2 0-0 3, Abraham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-49 15-19 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling