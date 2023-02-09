Texas-Arlington 64, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

Walker 2-7 0-0 5, Young 1-3 0-2 2, Gibson 4-14 4-5 13, Johnson-Cash 5-9 0-0 13, Weaver 3-4 3-6 10, Humphrey 2-6 0-1 4, Woods 3-4 0-0 6, Domingos 5-7 1-2 11, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-16 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling