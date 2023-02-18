Texas Southern 80, MVSU 62

Stredic 0-1 2-4 2, Barber 1-4 1-1 3, Brown 7-11 4-6 19, Collins 9-22 0-0 23, Mosley 2-6 2-2 8, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Minton 1-1 0-1 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 1-1 0-0 2, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-14 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling