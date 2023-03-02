Texas St. 65, Old Dominion 36

Martin 3-5 3-3 9, Morgan 2-6 0-0 4, Drinnon 2-6 0-0 6, Harrell 7-13 4-4 20, Mason 4-10 0-0 8, Ceaser 4-7 0-0 10, Love 2-4 1-3 5, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 8-10 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling