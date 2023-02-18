Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75

Martin 1-4 2-2 4, Morgan 5-9 1-2 13, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Harrell 6-11 9-9 22, Mason 5-6 0-0 12, Ceaser 7-9 0-0 15, Coleman 2-4 2-2 6, Love 2-4 0-1 4, Sykes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 14-16 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling