Texas Tech 78, Kansas St. 68

Shematsi 2-9 0-0 5, Brylee Glenn 3-4 6-7 12, Jaelyn Glenn 2-6 0-0 4, Gregory 6-13 2-2 16, Sundell 5-7 16-18 27, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Dallinger 0-2 0-0 0, Ebert 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 19-44 26-29 68
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling