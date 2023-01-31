Texas Tech 80, Iowa St. 77, OT

Osunniyi 2-4 2-4 6, Grill 8-12 0-0 24, Holmes 3-12 2-4 9, Kalscheur 8-19 3-7 19, Lipsey 4-6 3-4 11, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, T.King 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 12-21 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling